Ministry Explores Alternatives For Goods' Transportation Through Red Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni said on Sunday that the ministry is exploring alternatives to ensure the smooth flow of goods amid disruptions in maritime transport in the Red Sea.

During a meeting at the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Tahtamouni discussed the impact of navigation events in the Red Sea, saying that the flow of goods is "under control", and shipping operations to the Aqaba Port arrive on time, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She noted that diversions in the Bab Al Mandab Strait have minimal effects on the Kingdom's imports and exports, with 65 per cent of goods passing through the Red Sea.

She stressed the government's readiness to consider sea freight alternatives to maintain the consistent movement of goods in and out of the Kingdom, and reduce transportation expenses in alignment with the private sector's needs.

The minister highlighted that the Red Sea navigation issue is a global concern, with the proposed alternative being the Arab land and sea transport route of the Arab Bridge Maritime Company (ABMC), pointing out that halting shipping through the Red Sea would increase costs and insurance fees and extend the timeframes for goods' arrival or departure.

ACI President Fathi Jaghbir emphasised the importance of public-private cooperation to reach suitable alternatives for maritime transport across the Red Sea without increasing costs or affecting the competitiveness of national exports.

Jaghbir said that the Jordan Chamber of Industry will contact the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply to allocate part of the Industry Support and Development Fund to aid shipping fees in a bid to alleviate burdens on exporters.

He also called for having many alternatives for various economic sectors regarding sea freight operations to ensure smooth flow of imports and exports.

ABMC Director General Adnan Abadleh referred to using the Arab route for land and sea transport between Aqaba and Egyptian ports on the Mediterranean as an alternative route, following the announcement of several major freight companies to suspend operations at the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandab Strait.





