JHCO, Jo Academy Join Forces To Deliver Free E-Educational Materials For 200,000 Students In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and Jo Academy Company signed on Sunday an agreement aiming to provide free recorded e-content for students in Gaza from the first until 12th grade, aligned with the Palestinian curriculum.

JHCO said that the initiative seeks to provide e-educational materials covering all subjects for over 200,000 students in Gaza, including science, mathematics, and the Arabic and English languages to facilitate the continuity of the educational process in Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said that literacy rates in Gaza, according to official Palestinian statistics, exceed 96 per cent, which is an indicator of the importance of education for Gazans.

CEO of Jo Academy Company Alaa Jarrar expressed the company's commitment to leveraging technology to serve education, affirming that the agreement aligns with the core vision of the company.

Jarrar also expressed pride in the collaboration, noting its potential to address challenges arising from various circumstances and empower successive generations to pursue education.

He also noted that partnering with one of the most important national institutions providing assistance to Gazans in diverse fields enhances the overall value of the agreement.

The JHCO accepts donations through various channels, including JHCO's accounts at Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom and the organisation's website:



