Trade Ministry Addresses 160 E-Commerce Complaints In 2023, Resolutions Via Laws, Consumer Protection Measures

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply in 2023 addressed 160 complaints concerning the sales of citizens through e-commerce sources, Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said on Sunday.

Barmawi told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the ministry dealt with these complaints through various relevant laws, noting that some of the complaints were resolved through exchanging, maintaining or refunding the price of goods, or through referring owners of these sources to the cybercrime unit.

He pointed out that the ministry, through the Consumer Protection Directorate, monitors misleading advertisements by following up on the websites of suppliers and their advertising compliance, adding that any report of any misleading advertisement is also followed up on to ensure that violators rectify the matter.

The spokesperson noted that complaints from consumers have been received through various channels of communication and examined before reaching satisfactory solutions to consumers without affecting suppliers.



If violating suppliers do not cooperate in resolving the complaints, a notice is issued to deal with the complaint submitted against them within a specified period of time, Barmawi said, noting that if the complaint is not amended, a fine is issued against suppliers.



He also referred to awareness campaigns on e-purchases by the ministry in cooperation with stakeholders over the year, noting that the public can file complaints to the ministry's Consumer Protection Directorate via the“Bekhedmetkom” portal, the ministry's page on Facebook or through the WhatsApp number 0797527819.



