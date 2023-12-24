               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
16 Dengue Deaths And 15,000 Cases Trigger Health Alert


12/24/2023 11:09:40 PM

With
16 deaths from dengue and more than 15,000 cases across the country, the Health Ministry(Minsa) urges the population not to let their guard down and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

According to the latest balance from the Minsa, in the week from December 10 to 16, the epidemiology department confirms the registration of 15,240 accumulated cases of dengue.

Six of the deaths correspond to Colón, three in Bocas del Toro, and three in Chiriquí, there is also a record of two in Panama Metro, one in Panama East and the other in Panama North.


