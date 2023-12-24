Fierce Clashes Between Sudanese Army, RSF In Sennar

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Clashes resumed between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday morning, in the northern and western parts of Sennar State, southeast of the country.

Witnesses said clashes continued for the second day in a row around the Sugar Sennar factory.

The witnesses said that the army's warplanes carried out raids on the RSF movements in the areas of Sennar.

The RSF moved into Sennar Province five days after taking over the central state of Jazira, following the military's withdrawal.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese army and the RSF exchanged artillery fire in several locations in Khartoum and Bahri.

The army launched artillery strikes on RSF positions in the neighborhoods near the Armored Corps south of Khartoum.

It responded to rapid support from its positions in eastern Khartoum neighborhoods with artillery strikes towards the army's general command.

Ground clashes in the capital's three cities have reduced, with both sides relying heavily on artillery and air strikes.

Sources from the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a sub-regional African organization based in Djibouti, confirmed that consultations are underway to select the venue and time for a meeting between Sudanese Sovereign Council President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the RSF commander, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo Hemeti.

The sources said that the meeting is expected to take place this week, adding that the meeting will occur without preconditions from both sides for a ceasefire and peace in Sudan.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and RSF broke out suddenly in mid-April after weeks of tension between the two sides, as military and civilian actors were finalizing an internationally backed political process.