(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, the digital financial market has set off a huge wave, and obviously Web 3.0 has become an important catalyst in this change: The core concept of Web 3.0 is to return data power to users and provide a more transparent and trusted interactive environment psychological need and economic feedback of“being the master” has become a positive energy to promote user stickiness value and transaction depth, thus enabling a particularly valuable resource in the digital financial market -“consensus”.

Consensus is the pillar of the digital financial ocean.







As FUJI Exchange, born in the wisdom center of the head exchange, FUJI takes the lead in sensing the force of future change with a keen vision, actively lays out the Web 3.0 track, and creates the“Consensus Trading Zone”. The first consensus trading project FJL launches the“Best Coinholding Area” mining mode to reconstruct the relationship between users and exchanges, which quickly attracts wide attention.







The consensus trading zone provides traders with the opportunity to participate in the best coinholding area mining advantage of this mining method is that the mining reward will be distributed according to the ranking, and the participants in the most appropriate mainstay position will receive the most rewards introduction of this mechanism makes the whale no longer be able to monopolize the market, and the highly active sticking users have been rewarded. At the same time, it also promotes the transformation of silent users to active users, effectively avoiding the crisis behavior of hoarding coins and crashing the market. FUJI Exchange has laid a solid foundation for participants to obtain ideal returns in the Web 3.0 era through the building of consensus the project was launched, it immediately attracted the attention of the market, and the investment from the Middle East reached 5 million US dollars, hoping to obtain the largest share of the head privilege.







At the same time, the chase of whales also caused a huge wave: digital financial whale accounts from the United States, India, Singapore and Britain joined the FUJI consensus roundtable with great sincerity, and constantly sold their mainstream assets, which produced the butterfly effect, caused strong fluctuations in the mainstream market, and then promoted the growth of market value just a few days, a large amount of cash was generated, and at present, the accumulated capital of interested institutions has exceeded 63 million US dollars. Competing for the head reward, and the Middle East is not to be outdone, intending to invest an additional 10 million US dollars in exchange for 5% of the head privilege. The competition is in full swing, and who will win in this round of competition remains to be seen.







It is obvious that FUJI Exchange, with its pioneering layout of WEB 3.0, plays an important role in this round of fierce change. FUJI Exchange's active layout of WEB3.0 has generated consensus energy. It is understood that the recently released first batch of currency dividend announcement has further enhanced the interest of the market. People can not help but expect: after the official opening of the secondary market trading, these high-density attention will be further transformed into what kind of liquidity. Thus the departure of FJL continues to grow dynamically. – Finally, all the answers will be further witnessed by the consensus holders, and they will enjoy the charm of FUJI Exchange, a practitioner of the WEB 3.0 era. Of course, the digital financial market is unpredictable, and the current overall market value stretches from the competition of many forces, while Web 3.0 plays an important role as a catalyst. In this change, FUJI, which is deep in the important node, is actively contributing its strength. We expect FUJI Exchange to release its role in the digital financial market and create more value for users.





