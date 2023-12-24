Christmas 2023: 7 Dishes To Try For The Holiday Lunch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Experience the magic of Christmas through a feast of delectable delights! From the succulent roast turkey to the festive Yule log cake, discover seven mouthwatering dishes that will elevate your Christmas lunch to a culinary celebration like never before
Roast turkey is often stuffed and seasoned with herbs. It's traditionally served with gravy and cranberry sauce
Glazed and baked ham is another popular choice. The sweet and savory glaze enhances the flavor, and it pairs well with mustard or pineapple
If you're looking for a luxurious option, prime rib roast is a succulent and flavorful choice. It's often seasoned with garlic and herbs and served with au jus
Creamy mashed potatoes are a comforting and classic side dish. You can add butter, cream, or cheese for extra richness
Colorful medley of roasted vegetables, such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, and parsnips, adds a healthy and flavorful element to your Christmas lunch
These dumplings stuffed with meat or veggies are a great choice for Christmas Lunch
For dessert, consider a Yule log cake, a festive and decorative dessert that resembles a log. It's often made with sponge cake, rolled and filled with delicious fillings
