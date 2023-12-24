Kerala: Over 1 Lakh Devotees Climb Sacred 'Pathinettam Padi' At Sabarimala To Offer Prayers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sannidhanam: The Sabarimala temple witnessed a record number of devotees on Sunday (Dec 24), which could be the huge rush in the last 10 days. The temple recorded a footfall of 1,00,969 devotees who reached the shrine to take the darshan of Lord Ayyappa. As many as 5,798 people arrived through the Pullumedu-Kananapatha alone.



On Monday (Dec 25), 23,167 people visited the Sabarimala till 6 am. There is still a huge rush in Sabarimala. Devotees are forced to wait in queues for more than 16 hours to reach Sannidhanam from Pampa.

Vehicular traffic from several parts of the district to Pampa has been restricted. Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth has informed that there will be special restrictions concerning Mandala Puja.

Meanwhile, several people were injured when the vehicle of Sabarimala pilgrims overturned at Nilakkal on Monday. The mini-bus which came down from the Nilakkal parking ground with pilgrims after visiting Sabarimala lost control and overturned. 13 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured in the accident. The accident happened at 4:30 this morning. The injured were taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. It is reported that the condition of two people is serious.