Flamengo Sign Uruguayan Midfielder De La Cruz

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Dec 25 (IANS) Uruguayan international midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz has joined Flamengo from Argentina's River Plate, the Brazilian club said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old will be tied to Flamengo until December 2028 after the Rio de Janeiro side agreed to a transfer fee reportedly worth 16 million U.S. dollars, reports Xinhua.

"We begin the task of assembling a squad for next season with a big name that was highly anticipated by our fans," Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim said in a statement published on the club's official website.

"We are happy with the agreement and wish De La Cruz every success in our colors."

De la Cruz, who has been capped 25 times for Uruguay's national team, scored 36 goals and provided 40 assists in 214 games for River Plate, whom he joined from Liverpool Montevideo in 2017.

He is the third Uruguayan in Flamengo's squad, joining defender Guillermo Varela and midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

--IANS