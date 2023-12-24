Gotech Bytes Partners With Pijam Foundation To Provide Free Computer Science Education To 1500+ Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Led by 16 year-old founder Aryan Agrawal, Gotech Bytes aims at building education equity in STEM for the next generation.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gotech Bytes , a student-led 501(c)(3) organization focused on building education equity, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the PiJam Foundation. Together, they aim to provide free computer science education to over 1500 students globally, extending their program's reach to learners worldwide.Gotech Bytes, a California based student-led organization offers online coding classes that cater to students in underserved communities. A team of over 20 computer enthusiasts meticulously developed a comprehensive and engaging curriculum, precisely tailored to meet the unique needs of students at PiJam foundation. This curriculum is crafted to make computer science not only accessible but also captivating by breaking down intricate concepts into manageable, step-by-step lessons. The curriculum covers a wide range of skill levels, from foundational programming concepts to more advanced topics including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, ensuring access to learners at every stage.Furthermore, Gotech Bytes raised $8000 through a community e-waste recycling program, providing laptops and tablets to students lacking access to technology, enabling their full participation in the digital age. The devices have been donated to PiJam Foundation, a non-profit organization in India. For many children, this will be their first chance to access technology and gain valuable digital skills.“Learning to code in fourth grade was transformative for me. It shaped my early education and eventually paved the way for my first job.” said Agrawal. He started GoTech Bytes after noticing disparities in technology education in his community in 2020.In addition to online classes, Gotech Bytes offers a wealth of online resources, coding workshops, online courses, research programs, and other initiatives aimed at sparking passion for tech and computer science through hands-on, project-based learning. A team of over 35 experienced mentors are readily available to help with college level AP Computer Science courses. Students are also encouraged and guided to participate in coding challenges, hackathons and STEM internships to provide underserved youth with exposure critical for pursuing tech careers.GoTech Bytes is excited to announce a new follow up project Envision to provide students with more than 400 engaging internships and research opportunities in STEM.About Aryan Agrawal:Aryan Agrawal is the founder of Gotech Bytes where he sets the vision of the organization and runs everyday operations. He is a junior at Dougherty Valley High School in California.

