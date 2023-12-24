A Texas Equine Sanctuary's Heartwarming Christmas Save

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Based in New Ulm, Texas, A Place for Peanut rescues and rehabilitates horses and donkeys from the slaughter pipeline.

Holly's Christmas is saved by A Place for Peanut

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Place for Peanut , Inc., a non-profit equine sanctuary and therapy program, spreads holiday cheer throughout the animal kingdom with its annual Christmas save. This year's heartwarming tale centers around a horse named Holly.

Discovered by the Waller County Sheriff's Department under a Highway 290 overpass, 18-year old Holly became this year's Christmas Save for A Place for Peanut. Found abandoned and distressed, she longed for comfort and care, dreaming of a loving home to call her own. And now she has one.

"Her Christmas wish came true. She's coming home to a nice bed and lots of alfalfa," said Megan Cardet, the organization's founder.

Established in January 2016, A Place for Peanut specializes in rescuing and rehabilitating horses, miniature horses, and donkeys. Through their sanctuary and therapy program, the organization invites individuals and families to join their cause, advocating for the rescue and support of these majestic creatures.

Each life saved, exemplified by Holly's story, represents a transformation from despair to hope. Supported by generous contributions and dedicated volunteers, the sanctuary's ongoing efforts redefine the destiny of unwanted equines, granting them renewed purpose and a second chance at life.

