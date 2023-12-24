Ukraine's Defense Minister: Demobilization Will Be Possible Only After War Ends

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The demobilization mechanism will be applied only after the war ends, but representatives of Ukraine's military and political leadership are working on solutions that will allow active service members to rest for a certain period.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in an interview with Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"We can use the word 'demobilization' only after the war is over. Since the enemy continues fighting, we have found solutions that will allow people who have been in the perimeter for two years to understand what rules will be applied so that they can rest. We are working on this legally, legislatively, and technically," he said.

He clarified that the relevant decisions would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration in the form of a comprehensive bill.