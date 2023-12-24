               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Earth Will Approach Sun At Maximum Distance


12/24/2023 10:06:21 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The visible diameter of the Sun will be the largest in 2024, since on January 3 it will be closest to the Earth's orbit.

The press service of the Moscow Planetarium reported this. It was noted that the disk of the Sun will be 3% larger than at the beginning of July, Trend reports.

On this day, the distance between the planets will be 147,098,988 km, or 0.983296 astronomical units.

