Earth Will Approach Sun At Maximum Distance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The visible
diameter of the Sun will be the largest in 2024, since on January 3
it will be closest to the Earth's orbit.
The press service of the Moscow Planetarium reported this. It
was noted that the disk of the Sun will be 3% larger than at the
beginning of July, Trend reports.
On this day, the distance between the planets will be
147,098,988 km, or 0.983296 astronomical units.
