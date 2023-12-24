(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SolarEdge securities between February 22, 2022, and October 19, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

SolarEdge provides inverter solutions for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

The SolarEdge class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SolarEdge's distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels; (ii) as a result, SolarEdge was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors; and (iii) consequently, SolarEdge's backlog and guidance was overstated.

The SolarEdge class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 1, 2023, SolarEdge CEO, defendant Zvi Lando revealed that“distribution channels in Europe are experiencing higher than optimal inventory levels, especially as it related to solar modules.” The SolarEdge class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of SolarEdge stock fell more than 18%.

The SolarEdge class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 19, 2023, SolarEdge disclosed that“[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors” and“[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range.” SolarEdge further revealed that it“anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues,” according to the complaint. The SolarEdge class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of SolarEdge stock fell more than 27%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SolarEdge shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

