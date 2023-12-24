(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (“Brainstorm Cell” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BCLI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Brainstorm Cell securities between August 15, 2022 and September 27, 2023, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brainstorm Cell downplayed the severity of the Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) refusal to file letter; (2) Brainstorm Cell continued to conceal the risks associated with the submission of the biologics license application (BLA); and (3) as a result, Defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Brainstorm Cell shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

