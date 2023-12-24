Wrap Up The Year With Crumbl's People's Choice Cookie

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LINDON, UT, USA, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This Christmas, Crumbl is giving back to their loyal fans by presenting the People's Choice Cookie-a culmination of customer feedback, holiday spirit, and delicious tradition. The Brookie Dough Pie cookie, a creation born from the collective palate of Crumbl's dedicated customer community, is available the week of Christmas at Crumbl bakeries across the country.Crumbl's Craftsmanship and Customer CollaborationThe Brookie Dough Pie cookie is a fusion of chocolate chip cookie dough and rich brownie batter, presented in a pie cookie. This special treat is made up of nostalgic flavors and textures, carefully curated to match the preferences of Crumbl cookie fans.What makes the Brookie Dough Pie cookie truly unique is simply how it came to be; Crumbl continues its cherished tradition of engaging customers in the cookie crafting process for one special cookie each year. Through social media polls conducted during March's bracket hype, Crumbl fans actively shaped the flavor profile of this year's People's Choice Cookie. The Brookie Dough Pie cookie is not just a dessert; it is a testament to the bond between Crumbl and its community.Crumbl's Cookie ChroniclesThis year's Brookie Dough Pie cookie follows in the footsteps of previous crowd-pleasing People's Choice cookies. Last year, the Tres Leches cookie made a strong debut with its milky sweetness, while the year before saw the famous Mallow Sandwich ft. OREO. Similar to other cookie flavors, the People's Choice cookie demonstrates the creative possibilities present when dreaming with Crumbl. If consumers can dream it, Crumbl can create it.Cookie Christmas GiftAs a token of appreciation for the unwavering support of their community, Crumbl's gift to cookie enthusiasts will be available in stores nationwide the week of Christmas. The Brookie Dough Pie cookie represents not only a special holiday treat but also a celebration of the enduring connection between Crumbl and its cherished customers.This Christmas, create meaningful moments with loved ones while sharing Crumbl's Brookie Dough Pie cookie-a fusion crafted with love, inspired by cookie lovers, and presented as a festive finale to a year filled with delightful cookie discoveries.About CrumblCrumbl's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just over six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 850 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl stores are open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies , on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

