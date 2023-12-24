More Than 60 People Were Killed In Airstrikes On A Refugee Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. At least 66 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Magazi Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

This was reported by the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera with reference to the Ministry of Health of the enclave, Trend reports.

According to him, dozens of people were injured.

The Israeli army also attacks the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat camps.