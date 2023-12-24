Schools In Kyiv Region To Receive 150 Laptops - Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 150 laptops will be delivered to teachers at 76 schools in the Kyiv region for use in the educational process.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Modern computer technology is a necessity for quality education. Therefore, we are providing schools in the Kyiv region with the necessary devices. Some 150 laptops will be delivered to 76 schools in the region, where the equipment has not been updated for a long time," he said.

Kravchenko noted that the equipment would be delivered to educational institutions \in 23 communities, where a small number of children study.

₴60 million to be allocated to rebuild Chernihiv schools as part of DECIDE initiative

He stressed that teachers would use the laptops, purchased using regional budget funds, in the educational process.

"Today, teachers in almost all schools have laptops to teach children. In the de-occupied territories, this figure is almost 100%, and in other communities of the region - 80-90%," the official said.