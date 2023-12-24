China's Economic Miracle Isn't Over Yet

(MENAFN- Asia Times) While pundits not long ago were debating China's rise, the emerging consensus is now heralding an end to the“China miracle.”



China's old model of credit-fuelled, investment-driven growth has been severely undercut by the real estate crisis, as well as weak consumption and export demand. But recent data suggests that recovery has regained momentum.

China's real GDP growth rate in the first three quarters of 2023 reached 5.2% year-on-year. Solar cell, service robots and integrated circuits production increased by 62.8%, 59.1% and 34.5% respectively in October 2023.



Infrastructure and manufacturing investments expanded by 5.9% and 6.2% in the first ten months, offsetting the 9.3% contraction in real estate investment. Outside of the real estate sector, private investment grew by 9.1%.

Consumption also saw a strong rebound, though exports fell by 6.4% year-on-year in October 2023, marking a six-month consecutive decline in line with weak global demand and the trend towards deglobalization.

Still, China's automobile exports will likely exceed four million units by the end of 2023 - a milestone in China's industrial upgrading and its move towards the higher end of the value-added chain.

The real estate crisis has raised concerns about the Chinese economy, revealing the necessity of restructuring the highly leveraged and speculation-fuelled property sector. Beijing's 2020“three red lines” policy aimed to accomplish this, with the current slowdown in the housing sector a deliberate policy choice.

While this adjustment will produce financial losses for investors and creditors, the financial risks will likely be contained for four reasons.

China's property market is a growing drag on the economy. Image: Screengrab / CNBC