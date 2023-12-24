Gaza War Kills Israel Normalization Dream

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On December 14, the US Congress passed the

National Defense Authorization Act , which included an interesting provision: for the president to create a special envoy for the Abraham Accords, the Negev Forum, and other related platforms.

This addition came at the same time as the government worried deeply about the collapse of its entire agenda in the Middle East, as well as about the threats posed to Israel from Lebanon and Yemen.

Until a few months ago, high officials of the United States mulled over political maneuvers to get the Arab states to normalize relations with Israel and to dilute the influence of China in the region. All these schemes collapsed in the ruins of Israel's aggressive bombing campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Now, all of the structures created by the United States – starting with the Abraham Accords – appear to have lost their solidity. Whereas the question of Palestine had begun to drift off the radar of the Arab states, that question is now forced back to the center by the actions of Hamas and the other Palestinian armed factions on October 7.

The Abraham Accords

Former US president Donald Trump was never interested in international law or the intricacies of diplomacy. As far as Israel was concerned, Trump was clear that he wanted to settle the conflict with the Palestinians, who seemed weakened by the Israeli policy of settlements and isolation of Gaza, to the benefit of the Israeli regime.

In January 2020, Trump released his“Peace to Prosperity”

plan , which in effect disregarded the claims of the Palestinians and strengthened the apartheid Israeli state. The emblem of this hardened policy was that Trump was going to shift the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a provocative move that upended the Palestinian claim that the city was to be central to their state.

“I have done a lot for Israel,” Trump

said at a January 28 press conference that announced this plan, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu beside him.“No Palestinians or Israelis will be uprooted from their homes,” Trump said, although his plan noted that“land swaps provided by the State of Israel could include both populated and unpopulated areas.”

The contradiction did not matter. It was clear that Trump was going to back the annexation of the Occupied Palestine Territory come what may.