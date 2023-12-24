Joshua Says He Thinks Usyk Will Beat Fury

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) has said he thinks that WBA/WBO/IBO/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will defeat WBC title holder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).
That's according to Metro , Ukrinform reports.
"I really want to be here for that fight. You've probably heard it a few times, but I think Usyk is a phenomenal fighter and he's got a great team around him. You're only as good as you're team, and he's got a really good team. Having been in the ring with him and studying him, I think he's the one to edge it probably because of my experiences of his ring craft and I think it's top tier," Joshua said.
The meeting between Usyk and Fury is scheduled for February 17.
Photo: DAZN
MENAFN24122023000193011044ID1107654120
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.