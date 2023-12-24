Joshua Says He Thinks Usyk Will Beat Fury

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) has said he thinks that WBA/WBO/IBO/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will defeat WBC title holder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs).

That's according to Metro , Ukrinform reports.

"I really want to be here for that fight. You've probably heard it a few times, but I think Usyk is a phenomenal fighter and he's got a great team around him. You're only as good as you're team, and he's got a really good team. Having been in the ring with him and studying him, I think he's the one to edge it probably because of my experiences of his ring craft and I think it's top tier," Joshua said.

The meeting between Usyk and Fury is scheduled for February 17.

Photo: DAZN