Russian Shelling Injures Three Civilians In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the front-line towns of Ocheretyne and New York in the Donetsk region on December 24, injuring three civilians.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district, shelling wounded a 62-year-old man, who was driving a car.

Two more civilians were wounded by an enemy attack on New York.

"A 68-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife were in the yard when a shell landed next to them. The couple was able to get to their neighbors, who called an ambulance to the scene. The victims were diagnosed with shrapnel injuries," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used guided bombs for the attack.

Residential buildings, fences and outbuildings were damaged and destroyed.