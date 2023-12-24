Woman Killed In Enemy Attack On Chornobaivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the village of Chornobaivka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Sunday, December 24, killing a woman.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army struck Chornobaivka with heavy fire. A 37-year-old woman was killed in the shelling. She was found dead in a destroyed building. The medics who arrived at the scene only declared her dead," Prokudin said.