Ukrainian Defenders Down Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders brought down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jet on Sunday, December 24.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"It has been confirmed that our anti-aircraft missile system hit a Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Mariupol sector! It did not return to the airfield," the post.
At around noon on December 22, Ukrainian forces downed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front.
