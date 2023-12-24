Ukrainian Defenders Down Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders brought down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jet on Sunday, December 24.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It has been confirmed that our anti-aircraft missile system hit a Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Mariupol sector! It did not return to the airfield," the post.

At around noon on December 22, Ukrainian forces downed three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers on the southern front.