Territorial Communities To Receive Additional Subsidy Of UAH 1.3B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 1.3 billion of subsidy to territorial communities.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

"The Government at its meeting approved the distribution of an additional subsidy worth more than UAH 1.3 billion from the state budget to 235 local budgets for the exercise of the powers of local self-government bodies for the fourth quarter of 2023," the statement says.

According to the ministry, UAH 1.14 billion has been allocated to compensate 43 local communities that have been negatively affected by Russia's full-scale armed aggression, and UAH 175 million has been allocated to compensate 192 local budgets for the shortfall in personal income tax (excluding military personal income tax) compared to last year to cover the costs of local communities.

Thus, in 2023, taking into account this distribution, local government bodies received UAH 17.2 billion in additional subsidies to fulfill their powers.