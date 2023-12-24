State Property Fund Raises Almost UAH 42.3M At Privatization Auctions In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, the State Property Fund of Ukraine held 13 successful privatization auctions, raising almost UAH 42.3 million to the budget.

"On December 18-22, the team of the State Property Fund held 13 successful online auctions for the privatization of state property via the Prozorro system," the State Property Fund posted on Facebook.

It is noted that the total value of the bids amounted to UAH 42.27 million.

As many as 114 bidders took part in the auction. The value of the assets increased 6.24 times during the auction.

Next week, the State Property Fund plans to hold 19 privatization auctions. Among assets to be put up for auctions are, in particular, Ivano-Frankivsk Bread Products Plant, the single property complex of the state-owned enterprise Training and Production Workshops in Zhytomyr, and other assets.

As reported, the small-scale privatization of state and municipal property via the Prozorro electronic trading system replenished budgets of various levels with more than UAH 3.3 billion in 2023.