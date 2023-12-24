Azerbaijan Slightly Reduces Meat Imports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan imported 38,286 tons of meat from January through November this year, Trend reports.

The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the value of imported meat amounted to $78.5 million.

This is 62 tons (0.2 percent) less in volume year-on-year and $6.3 million (8.8 percent) more in value.

Meat import expenditures amounted to 0.6 percent of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures in 11 months.