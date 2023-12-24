Azerbaijan Slightly Reduces Meat Imports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan
imported 38,286 tons of meat from January through November this
year, Trend reports.
The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that
the value of imported meat amounted to $78.5 million.
This is 62 tons (0.2 percent) less in volume year-on-year and
$6.3 million (8.8 percent) more in value.
Meat import expenditures amounted to 0.6 percent of Azerbaijan's
total import expenditures in 11 months.
MENAFN24122023000187011040ID1107654111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.