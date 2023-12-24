Jaf Conducts Relief Airdrop On Christmas Eve To Assist Besieged Palestinians In Church Of St. Porphyrius In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) - Under royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), conducted a relief airdrop on Sunday evening to assist Palestinians under siege within the Church of St. Porphyrius, which is situated in the northern Gaza Strip's Zaytun Quarter, on Christmas Eve.A Royal Jordan Air Force (RJAF) plane reportedly dropped food and humanitarian supplies to help individuals stranded inside the church one of the oldest in the world according to an official military source.About 800 Gazans, who are Christians living in the Gaza Strip, are thought to be under siege in the church. They face harsh humanitarian conditions, a serious lack of basic supplies, and a dearth of food.The source further stated that while the church is still under siege by Israeli occupation forces, relief boxes were dropped on it using umbrellas. The church is regarded as a safe haven for Christians and their children."Given the ongoing Israeli war that has clouded the Christmas spirit, this seventh airdrop from Jordan is a show of support for our Christian brothers in the Gaza Strip," the source emphasized.During a meeting with religious leaders from Jerusalem and Jordan at Al Husseiniya Palace on Wednesday, His Majesty reiterated that Jordan makes every effort to assist individuals who have sought refuge in the church.The source confirmed that Jordan, in implementation of the royal directives, will continue to support the brothers in Gaza, as well as the Palestinian people in various ways and means, in order to lessen their burden as a result of the severe humanitarian situations they are subjected to.