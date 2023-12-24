Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 66 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- At least 66 Palestinians have fallen martyred and scores injured in a renewed massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to the governmental media office.

Israeli occupation warplanes bombed four Palestinian houses at the refugee camp on Sunday evening, leaving more than 66 martyrs, the office said in a press release.

It, therefore, called on the international community to press the Israeli occupation army to halt its genocide against the defenseless Palestinian people, particularly children and women.

Gaza health authorities said earlier in the day that the number of Palestinian martyrs killed in the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian enclave has jumped to 20,424, and more than 54,036 others have been injured since October 7. (end)

