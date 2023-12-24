Saudi Arabia Welcomes UN Announcement Of Roadmap For Peace In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed Sunday the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg's announcement of reaching a roadmap to advance peace in the war-ravaged Arab country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a press statement, the ministry reiterated the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen and its people, and its constant keenness to encourage the Yemeni parties to resort to dialogue to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.
On Saturday, Grundberg announced that Yemeni's warring parties have agreed to a set of measures to implement a nation-wide ceasefire, improve living conditions in Yemen, and engage in preparations for the resumption of an inclusive political process under UN auspices. (end)
