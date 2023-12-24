Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - A delegation from Kuwait's oil sector visited Vietnam to follow up on the technical and operational performance of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) project.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's consumer price index (inflation) on an annual basis grew by 3.79 percent last November, according to the Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau (KCSB).

ADEN - Yemen's Health Minister Qassem Bahaibah expressed gratitude for Kuwait's support to the Yemeni people in all domains, especially the medical sector.

RIYADH - The Gulf Cooperation Council welcomes a United Nations (UN)-led roadmap towards a ceasefire between Yemen's warring parties, the bloc's chief Jasem Al-Budaiwi said.

RAMALLAH - At least 66 Palestinians have fallen martyred and scores injured in a renewed massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to the governmental media office.