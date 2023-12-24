Xala – Mexico’S Rising Luxury Hub

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Developers aim to redefine upscale travel with Xala, a $1 billion luxury project in Jalisco, Mexico, building on their success at Mandarina.



This development will offer elite hotels and vacation homes near a bespoke international airport.



Spanning 12 million square meters in Costalegre , Xala promises unparalleled opulence.



Over four years, Ricardo Santa Cruz and his team from Actur consolidated 68 properties to secure this vast area.



Bloomberg News reports that they envision Xala as Mexico's most spacious and luxurious real estate project.



The nearby Chalacatepec International Airport, though not yet operational, is key to Xala's accessibility.



Planned to accommodate large aircraft by mid-2024, it aims for efficient customs to welcome visitors to serene beaches quickly.







A centerpiece of Xala will be a Six Senses hotel, slated for completion in 2026. Each of its 51 cottages will boast a private pool, offering guests exclusive luxury.



The development ranks as one of Mexico's most ambitious tourist investments, backed by major financial players.



Xala draws inspiration from its predecessor, Mandarina. Both benefit from their proximity to other luxury resorts in the Costalegre area.



Esteemed neighbors like Cuixmala have attracted high-profile guests, enhancing the region's appeal.

Xala combines natural beauty with luxury

However, unlike Mandarina , Costalegre's current resorts operate with minimal infrastructure.



Reaching these secluded spots often involves extensive travel.



This lack of development has preserved the area's natural beauty, positioning it as an ideal spot for sustainable luxury tourism.







At its heart, Xala combines natural beauty with luxury. The development plans to utilize its diverse terrain for various guest activities, from beaches to mountains.



The focus is on conservation and local culture, with plans for a culinary school and conservation efforts.



As Xala progresses, it isn't just about selling homes; it's about creating a community.



This vision goes beyond Mandarina's success, aiming to establish a unique residential haven in Mexico's luxury tourism landscape.

