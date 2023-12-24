Panama Plunges Into Blackout Before Christmas

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama faces a partial blackout before Christmas Eve, as a power system failure disrupts electricity and water supplies.



Local companies and authorities reported the issue this Sunday, pinpointing the problem to a Panama I substation event in the capital.



The incident affected about 600 to 700 megawatts of power. Some areas saw quick restorations, but others remain without service.



Electricity providers Ensa and Naturgy confirmed that the disruption hit various parts of Panama City and provinces like Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro.



Consequently, the national water authority, Idaan, announced that many water treatment plants are non-operational.







This leaves most of the country, except remote and rural regions, without essential services.



The cause of this power failure is still unknown. Populous regions, including Panama City , Panamá Oeste, and Chiriquí, are among the hardest hit.



These areas house over half of Panama's 4.2 million residents.



Some buildings have backup generators and private water tanks in the capital and nearby areas, providing relief amid the outage.



Meanwhile, citizens express frustration on social media, especially with the Christmas Eve celebrations at risk.



This situation demonstrates the critical role of reliable infrastructure and the widespread impact when it fails.



As the country grapples with this crisis, the focus turns to restoring power and water swiftly to ensure safety and comfort during the holiday season.

MENAFN24122023007421016031ID1107653920