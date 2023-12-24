Economic Indicators To Watch In The Final Week Of The Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During the final week of the year, Brazil will release key economic data, including IPCA-15 and CAGED, amidst a global focus on economic indicators.



The IPCA-15, previewing Brazil's official inflation, actively tracks price changes for goods and services, providing early insights into inflation trends.



Markets predict a 0.29% monthly increase for IPCA-15, while Bradesco forecasts a 0.24% rise, indicating a slowdown in some sectors.



Itaú expects inflation to dip to 0.27%, influenced by seasonal sales.



CAGED projections suggest the addition of 160,000 to 184,000 formal jobs, reflecting a steadily growing job market.



This data will provide insights into Brazil's employment trends and economic health.



Earlier in the week, Tuesday features IPC-S from FGV and the Focus report, alongside construction data and the trade balance.







These releases will give a broader view of Brazil's economic performance.



Thursday is particularly busy with multiple reports, including FGV's surveys on commerce and services and the Treasury's November results.



Expectations are for a R$40 ($8) billion decrease, offering clues about government finances.



Friday concludes with IBGE's November PNAD and FGV's Economic Uncertainty Indicator, shedding light on employment and economic stability.



Internationally, the agenda is quieter. The USA will review the Federal Reserve's activity index and weekly unemployment claims.



China and Germany will share their PMI and retail sales data, respectively. These indicators are crucial for understanding global economic trends and their impact on Brazil.



As the year ends, these reports will help shape expectations for 2024, especially regarding Brazil's economic recovery and global market dynamics.



They will serve as benchmarks for policymakers and investors alike, setting the stage for the upcoming year's economic strategies and decisions.

MENAFN24122023007421016031ID1107653919