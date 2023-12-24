(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.

TotalEnergies Agreement Smells Filthy

Recent information indicates what might be the first scandal of this agreement.

The Ministry of Oil (MoO) appears to have given away and for free 31% of actual oil production capacity Ratawi [Artawi] oilfield to the French IOC.

The value of foregone oil export revenues of such action mounts to $817 million annually accumulating to $24.5 billion during the term of the agreement at a constant November 2023 average oil price exported from the southern export terminals.

The above represents serious financial loses inflicting the interest of the Iraqi people in contradiction with a basic constitutional principle.

The intention of this intervention is to highlight the seriousness of this breach; hence I am not accusing but whistleblowing, and I expect clear answers and clarification on this vital matter from related authorities.

Click here to download the full article in pdf format.

Mr Jiyad is an independent development consultant, scholar and Associate with the former Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES) , London. He was formerly a senior economist with the Iraq National Oil Company and Iraq's Ministry of Oil, Chief Expert for the Council of Ministers, Director at the Ministry of Trade, and International Specialist with UN organizations in Uganda, Sudan and Jordan. He is now based in Norway (Email: mou-jiya(at)online, Skype ID: Ahmed Mousa Jiyad). Read more of Mr Jiyad's biography here .

