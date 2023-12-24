New Artbook Release :El Color De La Alegria .

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Art Book Release Fuels Creativity and Imagination by A. Zakaria Mami, an acclaimed Tunisian artist, recently released an art book featuring a curated collection of his striking abstract paintings. Titled“el colorde la Alegria” the book provides an intimate look into Mami's artistic process and prolific body of work.

Mami is known for his emotionally evocative abstract paintings that utilize a variety of media, including oil, acrylic and mixed media on canvas. His expressive and colorful works have garnered critical acclaim, with el colorde la Alegria praising his“masterful use of texture, color and form” and“ability to evoke a sense of mystery and intrigue. A colourful abstract artwork is an excellent addition to any interior, appealing to the eye and creating a relaxing atmosphere in the room. The bright shade of colours, contrasted with warm white tones makes it seem like it could be seen from across an open space, drawing you in and drawing others too..."

The new art book provides a glimpse into Mami's creative mind, featuring hundreds of full-color reproductions of his original paintings spanning from [2022] to [2023]. provides context around Mami's artistic journey and sources of inspiration.

“My art is a visual representation of human emotion,” said Mami.“I aim to create pieces that resonate on a primal level and evoke a sense of mystery or wonder in the viewer. This collection of paintings in my new book reflects my artistic journey over the past two years in pursuing that vision.

Mami's striking use of color, texture, shape and form gives his abstract paintings a sculptural quality that ignites the imagination. His works have been exhibited in solo and group shows in tunis and are held in numerous private collections worldwide.

"el colorde la Alegria" is available for purchase on amazon

About A. Zakaria Mami is an acclaimed Tunisian artist known for his emotionally evocative abstract paintings. His works utilize a variety of media, including oil, acrylic and mixed media on canvas. Mami's art has been exhibited internationally and is held in numerous private collections. He lives and works in tunis. To view Mami's artwork

El color de la Alegria (Abstract Artwork)



