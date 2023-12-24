Exports Of South Korean Eco-Friendly Cars Jump 33 Pct To Record High This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles surged 32.5
percent on-year to a record high during the first 11 months of this
year on solid global demand for electric vehicles (EVs), data
showed Sunday, Azernews reports, citing
Yonhap.
The export volume of eco-friendly automobiles came to 662,307
units during the January-November period, compared with 499,854
units a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Automobile
and Mobility Association.
The number for the entire 2023 is expected to surpass 700,000
for the first time ever, officials said.
Last year, the export volume of eco-friendly cars reached a
record high of 554,000, and the value also hit an all-time high of
US$1.61 million.
This year's sales growth was driven by the popularity of EVs and
hybrid models.
Of the total eco-friendly vehicles sold this year, 316,654 were
EVs, followed by 283,685 units of hybrid models and plug-in hybrid
cars with 61,694.
Sales of EVs surged 65.7 percent on-year, and hybrid cars saw a
6.5 percent export increase in 2023.
But the country exported 274 units of hydrogen electric
vehicles, down 30.8 percent on-year, the data showed.
"The EV industry is a promising sector, but a growing number of
countries have been reducing or eliminating subsidies to buyers of
South Korean and other foreign brands," an industry official said,
stressing the need for countermeasures.
