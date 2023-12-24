U.S. Expresses Serious Concern Over Signs Of N.K. Commissioning Light-Water Reactor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States has expressed serious concern over North Korea
showing signs of starting the operation of a new light-water
nuclear reactor in a possible attempt to produce nuclear weapons
fuel, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael
Grossi said Thursday that the agency has detected more signs of the
North commissioning the light-water reactor (LWR) at the North's
main Yongbyon nuclear complex, such as warm water being discharged
from it.
The North's "commissioning of a new light-water nuclear power
plant raises serious concerns, including safety," the U.S. Mission
to the United Nations in Vienna said in a statement. "The DPRK's
unlawful nuclear & ballistic missile programs continue to pose a
grave threat to international peace & security."
Without the IAEA's monitoring and assistance, "significant risks
extend to the DPRK, the region, & the global nuclear industry," the
mission said, referring to the North by the acronym of its official
name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The IAEA chief said the discharge of warm water from the
light-water reactor is "indicative the reactor has reached
criticality," adding that the "LWR, like any nuclear reactor, can
produce plutonium in its irradiated fuel, which can be separated
during reprocessing."
"So this is a cause for concern," he said.
Grossi also said the further development of the North's nuclear
program, including the construction and operation of the LWR, is a
violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and urged Pyongyang
to fully comply with its obligations under the resolutions.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107653868
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.