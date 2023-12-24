Czech Republic Mourns Victims Of Prague University Mass Shooting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Czech Republic observed a minute's silence at midday (11:00
GMT) to commemorate those killed in Thursday's mass shooting at a
Prague university, Azernews reports citing
BBC.
Flags on official buildings were flown at half-mast to mark a
day of national mourning.
Fourteen people were shot dead at the Faculty of Arts building
of Charles University in the capital by a student who then killed
himself.
Police are working to uncover the motive behind the attack.
It is one of the deadliest assaults by a lone gunman in Europe
this century.
Those killed in Thursday's attack included Lenka Hlavkova, head
of the Institute of Musicology at the university.
Other victims were named as translator and Finnish literature
expert Jan Dlask and student Lucie Spindlerova.
The shooting began at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) at the
Faculty of Arts building off Jan Palach Square in the centre of the
Czech capital.
The gunman opened fire in the corridors and classrooms of the
building, before shooting himself as security forces closed in on
him, police say.
US tourist Hannah Mallicoat told that she and her family had
been on Jan Palach Square during the attack.
"A crowd of people were crossing the street when the first shot
hit. I thought it was something like a firecracker or a car
backfire until I heard the second shot and people started running,"
she said.
"I saw a bullet hit the ground on the other side of the square
about 30ft [9m] away before ducking into a store. The whole area
was blocked off and dozens of police cars and ambulances were going
towards the university."
In a statement, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the country
had been shocked by this horrendous act.
"It is hard to find the words to express condemnation on the one
hand and, on the other, the pain and sorrow that our entire society
is feeling in these days before Christmas."
The gunman is thought to have killed his father at a separate
location. He is also suspected in the killing of a young man and
his two-month-old daughter who were found dead in a forest on the
outskirts of Prague on 15 December.
