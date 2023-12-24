Argentina Protest Organisers Have To Cover Security Costs, Government Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Organisers of a protest against the economic reforms of
Argentina's new government will have to cover policing costs, the
new government says, Azernews reports.
Security costs for the demonstration reached 60m pesos (£59,000;
$75,000) and the "bill [would] be sent to the social movements", a
spokesman said.
Thousands took to the streets of Buenos Aires this week to
protest against the policies of new President Javier Milei.
He has announced plans for "economic shock therapy" including
spending cuts.
More than a dozen social organisations will have to pay the
security costs for the protests - in which police were deployed in
large numbers - covering fuel consumption and "average man hours",
according to reports.
These groups will "bear the responsibility of the cost which
should not fall on citizens," government spokesman Manuel Adorni
said.
Organisers had criticised the heavy show of security as an
attempt at provocation.
"This reminds me of the dictatorship" of the 1970s and 1980s,
Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the protest group Polo Obrero, said of
the security response.
President Milei, who took office less than two weeks ago, has
promised tough action against groups that try to thwart his plans
with disruptive protests.
His government has announced reforms including privatising state
companies, as well as deep cuts to public spending, such as a
reduction in fuel and transport subsidies.
Last week, it weakened the value of its currency, the peso, by
more than 50% against the US dollar.
The International Monetary Fund - to which Argentina owes $44bn
- called the measures "bold" and said they would help create the
environment for private sector growth.
Argentina is battling soaring inflation, with prices rising by
around 150% over the last year. It is also struggling with low cash
reserves and high government debt, while 40% of the population live
below the poverty line.
