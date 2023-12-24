Greece To Offer Exclusive Acropolis Visits Outside Of Regular Hours -- For A Steep Price

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting April 1 2024, Greece plans to offer exclusive guided
tours of its most powerful tourist magnet to handfuls of
well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours, Azernews reports.
The measure is part of an overhaul of ticketing policy for
Greece's archaeological sites and museums, which will see
across-the-board increases as of April 2025.
Fancy seeing the ancient Acropolis uncluttered by thousands of
selfie-snappers? A solution is in the works, but it will set you
back up to 5,000 euros ($5,500).
Starting April 1 2024, Greece plans to offer exclusive guided
tours of its most powerful tourist magnet to handfuls of
well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours.
The measure is part of an overhaul of ticketing policy for
Greece's archaeological sites and museums, which will see
across-the-board increases as of April 2025.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107653864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.