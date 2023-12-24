               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Greece To Offer Exclusive Acropolis Visits Outside Of Regular Hours -- For A Steep Price


12/24/2023 3:10:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting April 1 2024, Greece plans to offer exclusive guided tours of its most powerful tourist magnet to handfuls of well-heeled visitors outside normal opening hours, Azernews reports.

The measure is part of an overhaul of ticketing policy for Greece's archaeological sites and museums, which will see across-the-board increases as of April 2025.

Fancy seeing the ancient Acropolis uncluttered by thousands of selfie-snappers? A solution is in the works, but it will set you back up to 5,000 euros ($5,500).

