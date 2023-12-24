               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Celebrates 62Nd Birthday With Family


12/24/2023 3:10:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has celebrated his 62nd birthday with his family.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has shared a post in this regard on her official Instagram page.

Azernews presents the post:



