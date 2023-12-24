Russian Army Once Again Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in the coastal districts of Kherson.
That's according to the chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
"Explosions in Kherson! The enemy is attacking coastal districts," Mrochko wrote. Read also:
Yermak shows consequences of Russian shelling in Kherson
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine commented on the recent Russian shelling of Kherson, stressing the need for a just response to terror attacks.
MENAFN24122023000193011044ID1107653862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.