Russian Army Once Again Shelling Kherson

Explosions rang out in the coastal districts of Kherson.

That's according to the chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Explosions in Kherson! The enemy is attacking coastal districts," Mrochko wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine commented on the recent Russian shelling of Kherson, stressing the need for a just response to terror attacks.