Ukraine's Commander-In-Chief Sees Gift From Messi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv volunteer Yuriy Sapronov handed over a gift from Inter Miami star striker Lionel Messi to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, a signed T-shirt.

Sapronov wrote about it on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"...I handed Valerii Fedorovych (Zaluzhnyi – ed.) a T-shirt from a game, with Messi's signature. When I was in Miami, I naturally attended Inter Miami games, and thanks to our Serhiy Kryvtsov (Messi's Ukrainian teammate in Inter Miami - ed.), I, of course, made it to their training. Leo respectfully signed," wrote Sapronov.

Umerov,and Syrskyi present awards to Ground Forces soldiers

In the comments to the posting, the volunteer added that Messi in turn received a copy of Times magazine with Zaluzhnyi's photo on the cover, signed by the commander-in-chief.

As reported, Goal named Argentina's Lionel Messi the best football player of 2023.

With a total of 43 awards, Messi is also the most decorated player in the history of football.