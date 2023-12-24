Thanks To Ukrainian Army, We Can Celebrate Christmas In Ukraine PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a Christmas address, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that it's only thanks to Ukrainian soldiers that the nation can celebrate Christmas in Ukraine.

Shmyhal posted the address in a caption to a video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"For the second year in a row, Ukrainians are celebrating Christmas holidays amid full-scale war. But thanks to our soldiers, Ukrainians celebrate Christmas in Ukraine. In a free, independent, indomitable Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to the head of government, "no matter where we are this evening – on the front line or in the rear, at home or temporarily not, with friends or with brothers, at the family table or on the night shift – we are together."

"I wish everyone feels the kindness and warmth of the unbreakable unity of the Ukrainian people. May the Christmas of Christ fill us all with strength and inspiration for good and brave deeds for the sake of our neighbors and the whole of Ukraine. Christ is born! Let's praise him!" Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Christmas this year will be officially celebrated on December 25, for the first time. In July, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine approved the transition to the Revised Julian calendar, noting that parishes and monasteries are free to decide on whether to preserve the old calendar or shift to the new one.