Two Women Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were injured in a Russian shelling of Kherson region on Sunday, December 24.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, Bіlozerka has come under fire. A 36-year-old local woman was injured. She suffered a concussion," the post says. Medical aid was rendered to the woman on the spot.

Russian army once again shelling

Russian troops also shelled the village of Komyshany. "Doctors diagnosed a 70-year-old woman with acute stress reaction," the administration said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 24, the Russian army fired artillery at central Kherson, killing three people and injuring another one.