Suppers Neutralize Russian Bomb That Fell Into Private Yard In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian sappers neutralized a Russian FAB-500 bomb in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

The State Emergency Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On December 24, a FAB-500 enemy aerial bomb was neutralized by sappers of a consolidated detachment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kupiansk district. Following the latest bombardment, this munition fell into the yard of a private household and did not explode," the report says.

The sappers, who arrived at the site, unscrewed the bomb's detonator, then transported the explosive to the detonation site and neutralized it.

As Ukrinform reported, more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy shelling on Saturday, December 23.