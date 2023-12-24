Enemy Hits Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 24, the Russian military hit Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian invaders gave no peace to Nikopol district. A kamikaze drone was directed at the district center. A dozen artillery shells were fired at Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske rural communities,"

Lysak posted.

According to him, no casualties were reported. Experts are examining the attacked town and villages and establishing the consequences of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 23, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district with artillery four times and directed kamikaze drones at the district.