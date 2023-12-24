Ukraine's General Staff Reports 48 Combat Clashes On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 48 clashes have been recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy actively uses operational-tactical aircraft and FPV-type quadcopters, conducts assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The enemy also increased the number of artillery attacks. In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, the number of enemy artillery attacks is more than 1,000 per day," the update says.

The enemy launched 29 airstrikes and carried out 26 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Throughout the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 12 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one ammunition depot and one anti-aircraft missile system. Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit two artillery units and one command post of the enemy.

A total of 48 combat clashes were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine in the past day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Bleshnia, Leonivka of Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Progres, Volfyyne, Basivka, Myropyllia of Sumy region; Huryiv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Budarky, Topoli of Kharkiv region.

"The enemy has not given up its intention to drive our units out of the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted 23 unsuccessful assaults, it was repelled and suffered significant losses. Our units are steadfastly holding the defense, continuing to hold their positions and inflicting fire damage on the enemy," the General Staff said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 366 Russian invaders and destroyed 32 units of enemy military equipment in the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops on December 23.