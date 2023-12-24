Bill On Mobilization To Be Registered In Parliament In Coming Days Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bill on mobilization will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada in the coming days.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in an interview with Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"We are preparing a matrix of responsibility, or a matrix of mobilization, which should be clear to society," he said.

The minister noted that the changes to the mobilization bill had been worked out alongside the Security and Defense Forces, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, if society wants Ukraine to return to the borders of 1991, then it is necessary to understand how the land will be recaptured, "and in this regard, mobilization, demobilization, deferral [from mobilization], or social protection - these issues need clarification or changes."

At the same time, Umerov said that in the coming days, the draft law on mobilization would be registered in the Verkhovna Rada, in which citizens will be able to learn all the nuances and answers to the questions that may be of interest to them.

"If we want to help society, we must say how and whom we want to invite to serve, what will happen to those people when they resign," he said.